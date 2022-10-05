KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Comedian, Magician, and Ventriloquist Andy Gross is bringing his family-friendly act to East Tennessee.

When it comes to an Andy Gross show, audiences can expect so much more than standard magic tricks. Andy mixes in his comedic timing and ventriloquist skills to create a unique experience that few others can replicate. Andy is now bringing his shows to East Tennessee with the following dates:

October 7th – Capitol Theatre in Greenville, Tennessee

October 8th – The Historic Palace Theatre in Crossville, Tennessee

October 9th – The Comedy Catch in Chattanooga, Tennessee

For more information visit the Andy Gross Live website or for updates on his shows visit the Andy Gross Facebook Page.