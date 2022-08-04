MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Due to inflation and the long-term commitment of owning a pet can present, many are surrendering them to their nearest shelter.

Because of this increase, the Blount County Animal Center is looking for volunteers to bring help make this an easier transition for their animals.

Volunteering includes fostering, taking animals out for walks, and more.

The shelter prefers appointments to be made if you are interested in one of their available animals. Give them a call at (865) 980-6244.