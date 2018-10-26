Living East Tennessee

Annual Fill the Boot Campaign kicks off in Knoxville

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 04:27 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 04:27 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Firefighters Association officially kicked off the annual Fill the Boot campaign Friday morning to raise money for muscular dystrophy research.

Muscular dystrophy causes weakness and muscle loss, impacting thousands of people across the country, but very little is known about what causes the disease or how it can be treated.

The fire department will be all across town on Saturday collecting money for muscular dystrophy research.

Donation locations:

  • Kingston Pike at Walker Springs
  • Kingston Pike at Northshore
  • Chapman Highway at Young High Pike
  • Wilder at Dandridge
  • Magnolia at Prosser
  • Clinton Highway at Merchants
  • Broadway at Cedar Lane
  • University at College
