Annual Power Of The Purse is going virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Handbag lovers this one is for you! Every year the Knox County CAC Office on Aging and Knox County Mobile Meals team up with a host of local sponsors to pull off a wonderful evening of purse shopping, food, and fellowship with one goal. That goal is to continue the Mobile Meals mission of feeding those who need it most in our community. This year the event is going virtual so you can shop and help our community right from your own home. The event is Sept. 22nd – 24th and for more information you can log onto knoxseniors.org.