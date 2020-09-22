Annual Power Of The Purse is going virtual

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Handbag lovers this one is for you! Every year the Knox County CAC Office on Aging and Knox County Mobile Meals team up with a host of local sponsors to pull off a wonderful evening of purse shopping, food, and fellowship with one goal. That goal is to continue the Mobile Meals mission of feeding those who need it most in our community. This year the event is going virtual so you can shop and help our community right from your own home. The event is Sept. 22nd – 24th and for more information you can log onto knoxseniors.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.