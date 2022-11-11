KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Veteran’s Day is here, and what better way to celebrate all of those who served than to tell their stories. ‘Another Marine Reporting, Sir’ brings those stories to life and into fruition with anonymous submissions from Marines.

Ken Wilcox stops by the WATE studio to talk to us about his experience as a Marine and trying to pull together a reunion of his Marine Corp. classmates. Doing something that has possibly never been done before and finding all 162 of them.

You can find ‘Another Marine Reporting, Sir’ on Amazon, and all the proceeds go to the Marine Corps Association or the Semper Fi Fund.