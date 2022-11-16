KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give the gift of youthfulness this holiday season.

From Botox, fillers and other medical aesthetic services this can be a great gift for the ones who are looking to add back some years to their appearance.

Skintology Center for Anti-Aging is giving you the ability to make someone special in your life smile. They are Knoxville’s premier luxury resort spa with affordable services.

Their skincare products are not only used in house, but can also be purchased at the center. Once used, a client is hooked,” says owner, Teresa Laggis. A facial and some products could be the perfect stocking stuffer to be used all year round.

If anyone in your life is looking to shed off a few pounds, Skintology Center can help with that too. They are the only center that offers the Erchonia Emerald, an FDA approved, non-invasive, fat loss system in Tennessee.

When it comes to any medical aesthetic service, there are a lot of variables one might review before making the decision. On Thursday, December 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. they will host a Holiday Open House so you can stop by, find out which services work best for you, and book that appointment.

For more information on services and pricing this holiday season, visit their website and Facebook page.