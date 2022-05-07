CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The finer antiques in life are found here.

The Antique Market is owned and operated by Angela and Greg Galen. After 45 years in the antiquing business they opened up their storefront in Historic Downtown Clinton.

The Antique Market is known for carrying extravagant-living pieces.

Angela is also the president of the Antique Merchant’s Guild. The guild is made up of numerous stores all along Market St. with spaces filled with browse our shops filled with a variety of quality antiques, collectibles, and gifts at affordable prices.

Martha Stewart has named Clinton as a Top 10 destination for antique shopping and many from all over the country show their support and shop local antiques every year.

The Clinch River fall Antique Fair will be held from September 30 to October 1. Visit their website for more information.