KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee hills are alive with the sound of music that comes out of them.

The Appalachia Sessions are coming to the Bijou Theatre on Monday, December 5.The series is being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society to support literacy and speak into the lives of underserved children in Appalachia. Tickets are on sale now.

Each concert will feature big names that come from the Appalachian region themselves. Stars like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts, and Jackie Lee Midkiff take the stage and kickoff the first of many sessions.

Each session will be enjoyed not only by the public, but also by students that are being personally invited to watch, listen, and experience the music for free. This event speaks to the mission of arts education within the school systems. Event partners include The Elgin Foundation, Thrive Lonsdale, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County.

The Appalachia Series will be televised in front of a live audience at the Bijou Theatre. The first event will air on Friday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m. on WATE Six on Your Side.

