KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On January 9 from 5-7 p.m. the Appalachia Sessions will hold a live taping at the Bijou Theatre. Everyone is welcome to watch the show that will be hosted by Chris Blue and the Crockett Band, however a pass is needed.

To receive a free pass to the show, guests are asked to stop by the East Tennessee History Center and pick one up.

Those in attendance will hear from The Appalachian Road Show, Robinella, Keller Cox and the Crockett Band.

For more information, visit the Appalachia Sessions website here.