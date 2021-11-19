SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For over 40 years, The Apple Barn and Cider Mill has grown a variety of different apples to make their own delicious apple cider.

Each fall, the Apple Barn makes fresh, unpasteurized apple cider. The family-owned business has become a tourist destination for people all around the world. The Apple Barn not only boasts delicious apple cider, but also includes a general store, a candy shop, a winery, two restaurants and much more.

To learn more about the Apple Barn, you can head to their website for more information.