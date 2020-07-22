Apple Cranberry Cobbler from The Ingles Table

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy a delicious and flavorful dessert from our friends from The Ingles Table. This week Jasmin Queen treats us to another amazing recipe: Apple Cranberry Cobbler.
Ingredients:
- 3 apples, peeled and diced
- 3 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp cornstarch
- 2 tsp honey
- 2 tsp cinnamon, divided
- 1 tsp ground ginger, divided
- ⅔ cup dried cranberries
- 1 ½ cup baking mix
- 1 cup skim milk
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- Pinch of sugar
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°.
- In a mixing bowl, combine apples, lemon juice, cornstarch, honey, 1 tsp cinnamon, ½ tsp ginger and cranberries. Spoon into small ramekins or bowls.
- In a separate bowl, mix baking mix, milk, 1 tsp cinnamon, ½ tsp ginger, and maple syrup until thick.
- Spoon on top of the apple mix.
- Sprinkle sugar on top and bake for 20 minutes.