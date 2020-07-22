Apple Cranberry Cobbler from The Ingles Table

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy a delicious and flavorful dessert from our friends from The Ingles Table. This week Jasmin Queen treats us to another amazing recipe: Apple Cranberry Cobbler.

Ingredients:

  • 3 apples, peeled and diced
  • 3 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tsp cornstarch
  • 2 tsp honey
  • 2 tsp cinnamon, divided
  • 1 tsp ground ginger, divided
  • ⅔ cup dried cranberries
  • 1 ½ cup baking mix
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • Pinch of sugar

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 425°. 
  • In a mixing bowl, combine apples, lemon juice, cornstarch, honey, 1 tsp cinnamon, ½ tsp ginger and cranberries. Spoon into small ramekins or bowls. 
  • In a separate bowl, mix baking mix, milk, 1 tsp cinnamon, ½ tsp ginger, and maple syrup until thick. 
  • Spoon on top of the apple mix. 
  • Sprinkle sugar on top and bake for 20 minutes.

