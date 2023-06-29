KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Families that are close to West Town Mall or know their child will be spending the summer near an Apple store location, they can sign those ages 8-12 up for Apple Camp. It’s free, and happens weekly. This educational program allows kids to take their ideas from brainstorm to blueprint, Apple states.

This year, the free popular program invites children and their parents or guardians to their local Apple Store to participate in the sessions: “Design your Dream Invention on iPad.”

Apple Camp will run through Aug. 5

Led by Apple Creative Pros, campers will work together to create inventions that impact their communities on trading card-style Gifs using iPad with Apple Pencil, Keynote and Freeform. The 90-minute sessions will take place from June 10 – August 5 at Apple Store locations across the country.

To register for a date that works best, head over to Apple’s website.