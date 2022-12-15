KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nowadays kids as young as five are seen operating technology successfully, coming as a shock to those in generations before them. Now children can put their skills to the test and learn how to create their very own app for free!

Apple is offering a new and free, in-store workshop called “Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App” in Knoxville at the West Town Mall on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Participants ages 10 and up are invited to learn more about the growing field of computer science. Aspiring coders and their guardians can engage in interactive activities with team members using an iPad and a program called Swift Playgrounds.

“The goal and inspiration for this project was to inspire and empower the younger generation to get into coding, get into app development,” Jahmyra, with Apple’s Retail programming team said. “Sometimes it can seem a little intimidating at first, but we’ve created an experience that’s all about having fun and getting creative,” she said.

Using the tips and tricks from these sessions, those participating can personalize a sample app project that is catered around them and their favorite things.

The new workshop is part of Apple’s in-store “Today at Apple Program,” which features creative workshops on all kinds for photography, video, music and more. Parents and kids can sign-up for the free coding workshops online.

These sessions are a great resource to learn, create, and be inspired at your Apple Store and online year-round. In each session customers get hands-on and explore the latest from Apple.

Sessions are completely free and Apple will provide devices to use during the program. To sign up for the session or to learn about future sessions or other workshops, visit their website.