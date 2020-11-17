Applewood Farmhouse spices up sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant has the bragging rights to being the oldest restaurant in Sevierville and the home of their incredibly famous apple fritters and mint julep.

Now, East Tennesseans can enjoy the Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant from the comfort of their own home with Thanksgiving To-Go. Thanksgiving meals to go include a 12-pound roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potato casserole, turkey gravy, cornbread sausage dressing, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and a gallon sweet tea all for $99.

Executive Chef, Roman Campbell said this deal is as sweet as one of their best-selling menu items: sweet potato casserole.

Campbell shares this easy recipe with viewers at home and encourages them to add it to their menu this holiday season!