Applewood Farmhouse spices up sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant has the bragging rights to being the oldest restaurant in Sevierville and the home of their incredibly famous apple fritters and mint julep.

Now, East Tennesseans can enjoy the Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant from the comfort of their own home with Thanksgiving To-Go. Thanksgiving meals to go include a 12-pound roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potato casserole, turkey gravy, cornbread sausage dressing, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and a gallon sweet tea all for $99.

Executive Chef, Roman Campbell said this deal is as sweet as one of their best-selling menu items: sweet potato casserole.

Campbell shares this easy recipe with viewers at home and encourages them to add it to their menu this holiday season!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.