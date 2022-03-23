KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – World Water Day is allowing helping many stay more mindful about their water, especially in their homes.

David Brewster, owner of Aqua Clear Water Systems, stopped in to share how his company can help the quality of your water.

Their mission is “Change Water, Change Lives,” and with that mission comes many services geared toward doing just that. Brewster mentioned that even though we have filtered water in our homes, it still might have some harmful and dangerous elemnets that need further attention.

Currently, Aqua Clear Water Systems serves over 7,000 residents and commercial businesses. They cater to all of East Tennessee including the Tri-cities, Clarksville, Chattanooga and other surrounding areas.

They ensure that you see, feel, taste, and smell quality water.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit their website.