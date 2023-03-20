KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Aqua Clear Water Systems is helping educate the community on the safety of your home and drinking water and how it affects your health.

On Living East Tennessee, Aqua Clear Water Systems showcased a free online tool that tells you about any harmful contaminants that may be in your water. With the tool, you simply add in your zip code, and you can receive a free in-state water report to know exactly how safe your house and drinking water is within minutes.

Aqua Clear Water Systems is Tennessee’s #1 provider of whole house water systems, water filtration systems, softeners and related products. Their team of professionals can analyze your water, find health risks and hazards, and advise you on which system you need for fresh, clean water that’s 99.9% pure.

Aqua Clear Water Systems is a locally family-owned and operated water treatment business that began in 2005. Now, they are a team of 40+, as a certified Kinetico Water Systems dealer, and they design personalized water treatment systems for homes and businesses. Their #1 goal is to provide a solution to your water problems.

The family-run business has treatment plans that include equipment such as water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-home filtration systems, commercial-grade equipment, and more.

To learn more about the free water tool and to get your free report, click here.