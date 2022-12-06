KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local water purification business Aqua Clear Water Systems go the extra mile to protect your home and loved ones. They now offer innovative air filtration systems that not only purify the air within your home or business, but cleans surfaces as well.

Aqua Clear Water Systems is a locally owned family operated business that specializes in making your home or work place as safe as possible. Now in addition to their powerful water treatment systems they also offer air purification systems that not only eliminate viruses, odors, and germs but also cleans surfaces all the while exceeding HEPA standards by filtering down to .1 micron.

“Remember if you are not filtering your air, you become the filter” says warehouse manager Lydia Brewster. Utilizing ActivePure technology, these systems have been lab tested repeatedly to prove that they significantly reduce contaminants and pathogens.

For more information or to schedule a free demonstration within your home visit the Aqua Clear Water Systems website.