SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You have probably seen videos of people hoovering above the water on a board online. What you might not have known is that this fun activity is available right here in East Tennessee.

AquaFlight, which got its start in May, gives people the opportunity to flyboard on Douglas Lake. They offer GoPro, interactive 360 and/or drone videos of your flyboarding experience. The company also does boat tours along Douglas Lake, and you can book that with or without flyboarding.