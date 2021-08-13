AR Workshop creates DIY project to support 2021 Lights of Hope

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –  AR Workshop is doing two days of fundraising sessions for Lights of Hope on August 13 and 14. Amy Thomas, owner of AR Workshop Knoxville, has also created a special “Choose Hope” art design for some of the projects, including a DIY at home pillow.

The Lights of Hope event is the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s signature fundraiser dedicated to honoring those who have been touched by cancer and remembering those lost. This year is the 11th anniversary of Lights of Hope. With help from volunteers across the country we will collect more than 50,000 Lights of Hope that that will be displayed in communities across America.

Locally, Lights of Hope will take place on Saturday, September 18 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the Tennessee School of Beauty.

