KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is easier than ever to become the next hit sensation.

“American Idol” will soon be returning for season 21 and now is the time to show them you have what it takes.

The popular voice competition show will be holding virtual auditions throughout the whole country called Idol Across America. Tennessee’s virtual audition will be on Wednesday, August 17th. Contestants must be 15 years or older.

ABC has just announced Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will serve once again in the new season. They will be starting to film once again towards the end of the year.

For your chance to audition visit and details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, and more, visit their website.