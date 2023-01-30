KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you ready to brighten up your smile in under five minutes?

Power Swabs, a nationally acclaimed teeth whitening product, is making it easy and simple to glow inside and out.

Scott Defalco, lifestyle expert, is raving about these products that have given him results faster than any other product he has tried. “I tell you, I only have my girlfriend because of my white teeth.” As he jokes with us, he really is a huge advocate for this brand. Defalco has been representing Power Swabs for 8 years and is excited to introduce more people to this new way of teeth whitening.

Power Swabs are perfect for all teeth including ones that are sensitive or have additional components such as crowns or veneers.

The results last up to 6 months and can keep that perfect smile shining all the way until Summer 2023. There are several products to choose from and right now they are offering a discount to get that smile bright sooner.

For more information, visit their website or call (800) 695-1014.