MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Find out who lives in a pineapple under the sea as a popular cartoon comes to life.

Broadway Center for the Arts will be putting their production of Spongebob: The Musical on May 25-27 at the Maryville High School auditorium. Tickets are online now.

Three sensory-friendly shows will be running throughout several shows for those needing limited lighting, sound effects, and other theatre components. An ASL interpreter will also be provided for the hard-of-hearing community.

With a full cast portraying famous and beloved characters, this is the perfect show for all ages.

Broadway Center for the Arts was created to give young minds the chance to express their individuality, creativity, and appreciation for the arts.

The theatre company has traveled with its students near and far to enter various competitions and become inspired. Their latest trip was to New York for the International Junior Theatre Festival.

For more information and a list of upcoming shows, visit their website.