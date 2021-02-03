Arrange flowers like a pro with Random Acts of Flowers this Valentine’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Love is in the air!

Random Acts of Flowers (RAOF) is hosting a Valentine’s Day themed “Flowers After Hours” event that will allow participants to create the perfect bouquet for their sweetie!

Arrange flowers like a pro to make Valentine’s Day oh so sweet for that special someone in your life. Any additional arrangements crafted during the event will be delivered to people in a healthcare facility on or ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Random Acts of Flowers is also accepting flowers after Valentine’s Day to be refreshed, revitalized and donated to the non-profit to serve as part of another bouquet to be delivered to others in East Tennessee.

RAOF is committed to serving smiles, care and compassion to those in healthcare facilities by delivering recycled flowers, encouragement, and personal moments of kindness.

Sign up for the upcoming event, learn how to volunteer and donate flowers, vases or funds to RAOF today!