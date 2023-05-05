KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of artisans, crafters, and musicians will be coming out for this year’s Art and Bluegrass Festival.

The City of Morristown is excited to bring their first annual festival to you on Saturday, May 6. The festivities will kick off at 12:00 pm and will run until 7:00 pm. This free event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, art demonstrations, and more.

The fun will be happening in Downtown Morristown on Main Street and throughout the Farmer’s Market.

The Morristown Chamber of Commerce and City of Morristown’s Recreation Department have come together to bring this festival to life. This festival is a great way for residents of Morristown and surrounding cities to come together and support one another.

With the prominent Appalachian sound of bluegrass and several makers across Hamblen County, this is the perfect event to celebrate the town.

Headliner, Lost Creek Band, will be taking the stage and bringing their sound throughout the day.

The band has been around since 1978, and is one of the longest performing bluegrass bands in the Southeast region. Three founding members still remain active, while the two newest members have been with the band since 2001 and 2003.

Lost Creek Band has seven self produced albums, with four of those receiving “Album of the Year”, one receiving the “Horizon Award” for Bluegrass Gospel of the Year, “Songwriter of the Year” and “Song of the Year” by the North America Country Music Association International.

The band has shared the stage with Bluegrass artists and legends, as well as been featured on PBS’s Song of the Mountains television show. Their songs have also landed on Top 20 charts in Canada as well as performing in front of notable people including the TN Governor.

“This year’s event is one of the many outstanding events hosted in Morristown during the year,” says Anne Ross the Director of Touriusm.

The city is not shy of bringing many events to their residents throughout the year. Some have gone on and have become award-winning such as Mountain Makins Festival in October; the Concerts on the Green on the 1st Fridays of May-September, and more.

Morristown is a great outdoor destination with Cherokee Lake and Panther Creek State Park. There are many of opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, boating, fishing, kayaking, and more outdoor activities.

Morristown is also the home of the annual Tennessee State Disc Golf Championships that brings 500+ professional and amateur disc golfers to town during the first weekend in June.

For more information on The City of Morristown and the Arts and Bluegrass Festival, visit their website and Facebook page.