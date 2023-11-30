KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Artsclamation! is an annual fine art sale featuring local and regional artists offering a variety of original works. All proceeds benefit the patients and families receiving behavioral health services at Peninsula Hospital and outpatient clinics.

1 in 4 people in East Tennessee suffer from a mental health illness. However, there is a significant gap in funding for programs to serve these individuals compared to other diseases and diagnoses. Artsclamation! is Peninsula’s only fundraiser and helps to fill some of the gaps left in those funding sources.

To learn more, just visit their website.