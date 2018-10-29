Artsclamation! benefits behavioral health services of Peninsula
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Artsclamation! is a fine art sale that will benefit the behavioral health services of Peninsula.
It is free to attend and features beautiful work by regional artists. You'll find a variety of media and price ranges.
The event is Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lighthouse Knoxville.
