Artsclamation! benefits behavioral health services of Peninsula

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Artsclamation! is a fine art sale that will benefit the behavioral health services of Peninsula.

It is free to attend and features beautiful work by regional artists. You'll find a variety of media and price ranges.

The event is Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lighthouse Knoxville.