KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Artsclamation!, a fine arts sale showcasing regional artists and benefitting Peninsula, the behavioral health division of Parkwest Medical Center, will be Friday and Saturday, December 3 and 4, 2021 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The annual event will present works in a

variety of media ranging from paintings to pottery and jewelry.



Peninsula has helped thousands of people recover from disorders and dependencies to lead

healthy, productive lives. Peninsula provides inpatient and outpatient services for children,

adolescents and adults in Knox and nearby counties, including individual and group therapy,

specialized programs and peer support groups. Behavioral care is also provided at Parkwest

Medical Center for senior adults with co-existing psychiatric and medical conditions.



Featured artist for this year’s Artsclamation! is Larry Cole of Knoxville, TN.