KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Artsclamation!” is a fine art sale that benefits the patients and families of Peninsula, the behavioral health division of Parkwest Medical Center.

On Saturday December 3rd from 9am until 4pm “Artsclamation!” kicks off at the Sacred Heart Cathedral and will consist of a variety of fine art for purchase that will go to benefit Peninsula behavioral services. From paintings to jewelry to mixed media there will be a vast array of different artistic mediums on display. A preview party will take place on December 2nd from 6pm until 9pm, tickets can be purchased at the door.

Peninsula behavioral services have helped thousands of patients during recovery from disorders to lead healthy, productive lives within our community. Projects funded by events such as “Artsclamation!” include transportation vans to help people gain access to offered services like support groups.

For more information visit the “Artsclamation!” page on the covenant health website.