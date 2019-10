KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- ARTSCLAMATION! is back for another year, where real art continues to help real people.

This local art show is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Rothchild Catering and Conference Center, located on 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923.

The art sale will benefit the behavioral Health Services of Peninsula Health Services. Admission is free and will have artwork of all different mediums and price ranges.