KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Maker Council releases their 2022 holiday gift guide and we speak with organizer and maker Ashley Garner about the upcoming holidays and her local maker business, Nest.

The Maker City is gearing up for the holiday season with the release of the 2022 maker city gift guide, a great way to support local makers and artists while getting one of a kind pieces for the holiday season. With so many talented makers within the area with a wide array of specialties, the gift guide answers the annual holiday shopping question “what to get the person that has everything”.

Ashley Garner has been a driving force behind the 2022 holiday gift guide but is also an accomplished local maker herself. Ashley’s local business Nest specializes in revitalizing old furniture to give it a refreshed, modern look.

For more information on the 2022 Holiday Gift Guide visit the Maker Council website. For more information on Ashley Garner visit the Nest Instagram.