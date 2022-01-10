KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is a melting pot of its own.

The Asian Culture Center has been putting on various events that have continue to immerse the East Tennessee community in so many cultures and traditions.

One of which was their recent Japanese New Year Celebration that happened over the weekend. Many came out to celebrate and ring in the new year in downtown Knoxville.

The event happened just outside of the East Tennessee History Center and there was something for everyone in the family to enjoy. From a Kimono photo booth to a traditional Mochi making demonstration.

The event also featured three harpists from New York, who serenaded the audience with various traditional Japanese songs. Watch below to hear.

After having to cancel for two years, the Asian Festival will be coming back this August at World’s Fair Park.

For more information of upcoming events with the Asian Culture Center, visit their website.