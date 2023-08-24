KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The countdown is almost over for the 10th Annual Knox Asian Festival. On Aug. 26, from 10:30am to 8pm, World’s Fair Park will be transformed into a park of Asian culture. From authentic foods to exciting performances, there will be plenty for all to enjoy amongst many traditional activities that represent the Asian cultures as well.

Japan, Indonesia, China, The Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Korea, Nepal & Myanmar are a list of some of the Asian countries you will be able to step into at World’s Fair Park.

To learn more about the festival, check out their website.