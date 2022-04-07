KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Aspen is a one year old cat that lives to snuggle in laps and is our Pet of the Week. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley needs your help to care for pets like Aspen.

By now we all know that you can help the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley by adopting a pet to give it a furever home. But sometimes, circumstances do not allow for you to bring one of these sweet little ones home so what is an animal lover to do?

Well at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley there are many opportunities for you to help where and when you can from baby animal bottle feeding to dog walkers. By visiting this link for the volunteer programs you can learn more about volunteering, fostering, and the many ways that you can help out around the facility. If you would like to foster pets in need simply fill out this form and a staff member will contact you.

For more information on adoptions or volunteering visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley website.