MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ASTRA Aesthetics is a modern aesthetic medicine practice located in Maryville, TN. They offer a curated selection of treatments that deliver powerful results, and their treatments help you master the art of elegant aging.



ASTRA Aesthetics was founded by nurse practitioner Molly Muecke. After spending many years in aesthetic medicine, Molly wanted to create an inviting space for all that offers science backed solutions for elegant aging.





ASTRA Aesthetics was founded on the principle that elegant aging is not gender specific and should be accessible to everyone. To learn more, just visit their website!

