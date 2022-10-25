GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Experience a magical light show unlike any other in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.

Anakeesta is known to take your imagination to the next level and a new feature is exceeding all expectations. Astra Lumina is an enchanted light show that takes you through the nighttime sky filled with hundreds of proctors that create a 4D show.

Featuring lasers, fog, and sound, the experience is said to “connect viewers with the stars.”

This experience is based out of France, but has now been brought to the United States with Anakeesta being its first location. As the sun goes down magic lights up as the stars descend around you to create a magical experience that you will carry with you for a lifetime. Designed and constructed with Anakeesta and East Tennessee in mind, “Astra Lumina” is the embodiment of the magic the Great Smoky Mountains has to offer.

