KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Athleticademy Fundamental Care Center opened its doors this past weekend, providing the community with a fun, sports-centered, hourly childcare option.

Located inside of the West Town Mall, the Athleticademy offers athletic fundamentals, youth development, play and coaching for an hourly rate, during mall hours.

Stop in today, so the kids can play, while the parents are away.