KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – K-Town is looking for their next big voice.

They are inviting all women of all ages to come out and be a part of K-Town Sound.

K-Town Sound, an all-women small show chorus, has performed all over East Tennessee. On Monday nights they get together to rehearse for various competitions they compete in. One of which, they brought home the first place title for Best Small Choir throughout the region, in 2019.

K-Town Sound is comprised of about 20 women of all and their is room for anyone wanting to join. Believe it or not, these women sing in a four-part harmony choir. Any voice is welcome, and get this–you do not have to read music to be a part of the team.

Back in 2019, K-Town Sound took home the first place prize for Best Small Choir in the region. Watch below to see their winning performance.

For more information on K-Town Sound, and where they will be performing next, visit their website.