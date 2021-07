KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you live in or around Knoxville, you've likely seen the rise in house prices. Numbers from the Federal Finance Housing Agency rank them among the fastest growing in the country.

FFHA's House Price Index shows prices in Knoxville increased 17.8% compared to last year, the eighth largest spike compared to other metros in the country. The index reports a 5.9% uptick within the first few months of 2021.