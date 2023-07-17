KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Javon Renee Portraits is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated “Reclaimed Spirit” exhibition, an immersive and transformative event that celebrates the triumph of self-acceptance and empowerment through art. This exhibition will take place on August 11th at 5:30pm at River and Rail Theatre in Knoxville.

“Reclaimed Spirit” seeks to highlight themes on self-discovery and appreciation for the beauty. The event will different modalities of photography, video, music, and poetry, while challenging societal norm to reshape perceptions, and inspire everyone to embrace their unique qualities.

According to the Javon Renee’s website, “The exhibition showcases the personal stories of four extraordinary women who have emerged triumphant from their own struggles. Video interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, skillfully captured by the talented videographer Ronald Levy, reveal their vulnerabilities, strength, and resilience. These women share their experiences of overcoming societal expectations related to body image, hair loss, perfection, and motherhood, offering a profound insight into the power of self-acceptance.”

Award-winning luxury portrait photographer, Jasmine Newton, beautifully captures the spirit of these women through her incredible portraits. Each photograph is a testament to the individuality, beauty, and strength that society once deemed unworthy or flawed. Jasmine’s artistry encourages us to celebrate our authentic selves.

Newton adds, “”Reclaimed Spirit” is more than just an art exhibition. It is a powerful call to embrace our own beauty, defy societal expectations, and celebrate the authentic essence that lies within each of us. Through this transformative experience, guests will be inspired to redefine their perceptions of beauty and embark on their own personal journeys of self-acceptance and empowerment.”

For more information, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities, check out her website.