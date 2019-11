KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)--We are all starting to get excited for the holiday season and coming up you have a chance to start your holiday shopping a little early, but all for a good cause. It's time for the Holiday Market and Craft Fair at the Messiah Lutheran Church! A portion of this year's proceeds will go to help Interfaith Health Clinic! Cyrstal Mount and Steve Wickizer tell us more about the event!