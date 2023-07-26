KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Susie Q, a coach, author, and podcast host, wrote a book called Corporate Exit Planning. The book inspired and empowers women to recognize the value they bring to the world and their careers.

Susie Q says, “A lot of us were raised to believe that the “safe” route was to get a college degree and get a corporate job. I’m a product of that thinking and grateful for the journey I experienced in my 16-year career. I hit a point in my life where it was time for a change and wanted to build my own business to do work that made a bigger impact.”

She adds, “My desire is to help these women uncover their gifts, recognize what’s possible, come up with creative ways to earn an income, and guide them on developing a custom road map to make their escape a reality.”

Throughout the book, the author and podcast host shares tips and strategies for women wanting to escape the corporate hamster wheel.

