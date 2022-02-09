KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join in on an evening full information, education, and a Hollywood dramatization of a growing issue in East Tennessee.

On Feb. 17 at the Bijou Theater, the Metro Drug Coalition will be hosting Dopesick: Beyond the Book and series. This event was created to discuss Knoxville’s largely growing opioid epidemic. Doors open at 6:30pm, event starts at 7:00pm.

Popular book and now Hulu series, Dopesick, will be the topic of discussion brining out many expert panelists who have worked closely with the opioid epidemic.

Beth Macy, author of the National Best Seller, will be in speaking, amongst many other experts in their field. Panelists include a former U.S. Attorney, East Tennessee Physician, Licensed Pharmacist, and former Chief of Police at KPD. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker will be moderating this event.

All proceeds from the evening will go towards a new organization, The Gateway. Opening Spring 2022, the Gateway will be Knoxville’s first community recovery center. They plan to help many by serving anyone wishing to help themselves in their unique long-term recovery journey.

For more information on the event as well as other work the Metro Drug Coalition do, visit their website.