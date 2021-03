KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - After nearly a year of travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders, 60% of travelers say they’re ready to roam again and are planning a vacation sometime this spring or summer. But even as vaccine roll out ramps up in the U.S., many travelers are facing the reality that things may not return to normal as soon as they’d hoped.

That’s why Travelocity says most leisure travelers aren’t booking big bucket list trips so far in 2021. Instead, they’re planning “toe-dip trips”, or shorter trips that rebuild confidence and create a sense of normalcy in the near term.