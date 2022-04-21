KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man’s struggle with Autism has turned into purpose for many just like him.

Dr. Kerry Magro became diagnosed with autism at a very young age. Autism is a condition that can affect many with their verbal skills, communication, and speech.

With this condition, Dr. Magro had to overcome obstacles in many social settings until it was time to put this condition into something bigger than himself. Since then, he has spoken at over 100 events and has become an award winning professional speaker.

This year, he released his book Autistics on Autism: Stories You Need to Hear About What Helped Them While Growing Up and Pursuing Their Dreams.

His book is a guide for parents and the ones who love those living with autism. His book can be found on Amazon and other online retailers.

Dr, Magro regularly speaks at schools, non-profit organizations, and more. Head over to his website to catch him live in action.