KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) among adults aged 18 years and older in the United States in 2017.

According to the data, more than 5 million adults in the United States have ASD. That’s a little over 2 percent of the population.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention.

Throughout the month of April, several organizations, including Autism Breakthrough, are hoping to inform and educate people about autism for National Autism Awareness Month, in Knoxville. The non-profit organization is changing the way that autism services are provided in East Tennessee.

Autism Breakthrough was created by parents in 1999, who wanted to make sure that their children were supported after graduating high school.

Their main mission is to improve the lives of adults with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville is proud to offer a variety of services that enable adults with autism to lead purposeful lives with services that include, respite and recreation, community employment, independent living, therapeutic services, and recreational therapy.

Recently, Autism Breakthrough added four new therapeutic services, which include, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, behavior therapy, and physical therapy.

To learn more about Autism Breakthrough, click here.