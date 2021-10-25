GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Anakeesta is giving people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the fall foliage from the top of the Smoky Mountains.

At nearly 2,000 feet above sea level, Anakeesta is the optimal spot to check out the leaves changing colors as the fall season continues. You can do this from their Treetop Skywalk or by ziplining though the air. Autumn at Anakeesta also offers fall food and drink specials, live music, decorations and much more.

Autumn at Anakeesta runs until October 31. If you would like to check out Autumn at Anakeesta, you can head to their website for more information.