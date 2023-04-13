KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Regas Square Events, in downtown Knoxville, is a bespoke 4,300 square-foot venue filled with natural light and focuses on fresh, modern touches that complement its historic architecture.

The event center features an open, one-level floor plan and a gorgeous outdoor terrace, which is perfect for all types of parties, celebrations, and engagements. The design of the event center makes things perfect for vendors, planners, and clients.

The venue, which is located at the Marble City Market, has so much to offer:

Regas Square Events incorporates cutting-edge technology beyond any other event venue in Knoxville

Equipped with two turn-key sets with LED walls, robust video infrastructure, and integrated state-of-the-art sound systems.

Comprehensive broadcast, environmental, and performing lighting, that consists of ninety-five controlled intelligent fixtures that let your imagination paint the room with any color or mood you desire

You can call (865) 409-5575 to book your event or a guided too. You can also email info@regassquarevents.com.