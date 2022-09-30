KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Animal Wellness and Rehabilitation Center or AWRC in Knoxville combines the most effective elements of Eastern and Western veterinary care to support your pet’s wellness.

Whether you just welcomed a new furry friend into your family and need veterinary care or if your pet is geriatric and needs help with chronic issues, a care plan can be tailored to you at the Animal Wellness and Rehabilitation Center. At AWRC they take great pride in their extensive knowledge that spans the divide, utilizing the most effective means of providing care whether that be standard medicine or holistic. Dr. Pittman created the care center when she herself was out of options when seeking care for her elderly pet. Seeing a lack of understanding in the benefits provided by holistic approaches, Dr. Pittman brought her wealth of medical knowledge to the practice. This allows the team at AWRC to tailor your care plan to the needs of your pet, not the other way around.

