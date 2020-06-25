Axe out PTSD with the Smoky Mountain Axe House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For Tim Fry, veteran and co-owner of the Smoky Mountain Axe House, PTSD was something he never thought he would have to deal with.

After a medical separation from the Air Force in 2017, Fry began to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, following nearly two decades in the service.

Fry decided to seek professional help and engaged in holistic therapy methods with Mission 22, a non-profit organization dedicated to win against the war of veteran suicide.

Today, he has committed this next chapter of his life to continuing the calling of Mission 22 for veterans in the East Tennessee area.

Beginning on Sunday, June 28, Fry will host a PTSD Support Group to assist those experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder. This inaugural meeting will take place at the Smoky Mountain Axe House in Alcoa and will begin at 6 pm.

Join Tim Fry on his journey to raise awareness for the trauma and axe out PTSD.