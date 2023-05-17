Many pirate costumes for kids come with swords, but don’t even let your children see the sword if you don’t think they can behave with it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 7th annual Tennessee Pirate Fest is coming to East Tennessee this May. You’ll be able to enjoy all-day outdoor family fun, stage entertainment for all ages (music, comedy, tricks, sword-fighting, puppets), unique crafts, delicious food, cold beverages, period games, and activities.

Organizers say the Pirate Festival is like an outdoor Renaissance Festival but with a pirate theme. They say it feels like you’ve entered a time machine and have gone back in time to Port Royal, Jamaica, in 1674. The festival is about 8 acres with many things going on at once — costumed characters, stage shows, vendors, games, and activities.

A few new events have been added this year, including the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA), which will have fight demos the first weekend (May 20-21). The Renaissance Men will perform comedy stunt shows the second weekend (May 27-28-29). There is also a new musical group, Loch Morr, and new food and craft vendors.

The Trail of Doom, a slightly spooky guided tour in the woods, will have more interactive characters, and there will be talented interactive costumed street characters.

The Pirate Festival will be held May 20-21th, and May 27th, 28th, and 29th at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN from 11a-6p ET.

To learn more about the 7th annual Tennessee Pirate Fest, check out their website.